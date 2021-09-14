Reef (REEF) Market Cap Hits $324.53 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $324.53 million and approximately $50.00 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00334945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00142649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00843043 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,729,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

