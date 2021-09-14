Refereum Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $72.92 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00142599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

