Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Tops $252.42 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $252.42 or 0.00536186 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $713,957.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,105.87 or 1.00061955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00070847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006586 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002142 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,666 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

