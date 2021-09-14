Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Regal Beloit worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $5,889,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

