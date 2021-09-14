Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $18.65 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,649,000. Apple comprises 1.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.