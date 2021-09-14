RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGRX stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Tuesday. 104,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,164. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

