REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

RGNX stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

