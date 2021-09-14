Barclays Increases REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $82.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,244. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

