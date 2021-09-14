REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. REGENXBIO traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.75. 6,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 399,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

