Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a growth of 804.5% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of RQHTF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 561,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

