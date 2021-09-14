Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a growth of 804.5% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of RQHTF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 561,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
