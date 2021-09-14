Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.