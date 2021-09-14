RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $142.59

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.59 and last traded at $144.44, with a volume of 370341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

