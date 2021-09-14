renBTC Hits Market Capitalization of $721.67 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. renBTC has a market cap of $721.67 million and $5.04 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47,127.32 or 0.99979109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,313 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

