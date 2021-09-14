renBTC Price Down 8.8% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $46,500.97 or 0.99899509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $710.77 million and $7.13 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00143461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.92 or 0.00738854 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,285 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.