renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. renDOGE has a market cap of $742,587.49 and $31,032.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00121924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00179333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,235.97 or 1.00143029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.89 or 0.07146493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.15 or 0.00867431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.