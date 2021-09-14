Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,053. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $289.57 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $297.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

