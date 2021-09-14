REPO (REPO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,567.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. REPO has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $39,567.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00121401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.36 or 0.99872418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.94 or 0.07097968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00913932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.