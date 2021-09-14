Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

