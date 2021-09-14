Request (REQ) Hits Market Cap of $217.65 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $217.65 million and $24.73 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

