Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $990.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

