Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 14th (AMKBY, BAK, CASY, CME, CX, DXC, EXC, HPGLY, IDEXY, JNCE)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 14th:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $247.00 target price on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $230.00 target price on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $475.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

