Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solitario Zinc (XPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN: XPL) recently:
- 9/2/2021 – Solitario Zinc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). "
- 9/1/2021 – Solitario Zinc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Solitario Zinc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/25/2021 – Solitario Zinc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2021 – Solitario Zinc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
XPL stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.62. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
