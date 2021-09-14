Research Frontiers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 230 put options.

REFR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 39,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,156. The company has a market cap of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Research Frontiers by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Research Frontiers by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.