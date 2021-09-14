Reviewing Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lipocine and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $170,000.00 576.49 -$20.96 million ($0.38) -2.92 Pieris Pharmaceuticals $29.32 million 12.40 -$37.23 million ($0.68) -8.01

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lipocine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -70.38% -51.40% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -205.63% -122.26% -39.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lipocine and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lipocine currently has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 185.29%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.96%. Given Lipocine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Lipocine beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

