Reviewing Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Origin Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.15%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $966.67 million 0.93 $66.17 million $1.88 13.57

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Westlake Chemical Partners 6.91% 7.94% 5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.