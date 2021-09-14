Reviewing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

This table compares Sera Prognostics and RadNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.07 billion 1.37 -$14.84 million ($0.12) -231.08

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RadNet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sera Prognostics and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.67%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.22%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than RadNet.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A RadNet 1.96% 12.71% 1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RadNet beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.