Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REVH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 3,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

