REVV Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. REVV has a market capitalization of $47.21 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00142649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00843043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043999 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

