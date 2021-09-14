Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXEEY shares. raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on shares of Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. Rexel has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

