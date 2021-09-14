Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. 553,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,228. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

