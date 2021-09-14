RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

