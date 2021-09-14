RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RF Industries by 400.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

