RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%.

RFIL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 104,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,220. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

