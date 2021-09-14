RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.88

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.88 ($18.68) and traded as low as €15.72 ($18.49). RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.90 ($18.71), with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.88 and a 200 day moving average of €15.74.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

