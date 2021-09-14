Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,518 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLI stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

