Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,708 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Core-Mark worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. Raymond James cut Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

