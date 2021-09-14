Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.