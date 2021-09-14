Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LGND opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
