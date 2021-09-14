Rhumbline Advisers Buys 36,085 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 93.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 133,550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

