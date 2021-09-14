Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

