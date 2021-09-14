Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Realogy worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Realogy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Realogy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

