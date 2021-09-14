Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.26 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of World Fuel Services worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

