Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.27 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.