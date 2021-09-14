Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.29 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 30,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.07. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

