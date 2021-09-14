Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.34 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Popular worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Popular by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Popular by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Popular by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

