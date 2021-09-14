Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

