Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.45 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

