Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,397 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Genworth Financial worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,205,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

