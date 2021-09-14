Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Federal Signal worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

