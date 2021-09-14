Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Radian Group worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 742,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

