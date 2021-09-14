Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Two Harbors Investment worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

